Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna heads to court over DUI arrest

Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna will be in court Wednesday to face charges of DUI from an arrest during a traffic stop Norcross.

Ozuna was arrested by police in the early morning hours of Aug. 19 after he was pulled over on Beaver Ruin Road for speeding. In the police report, the officer involved says that he noticed a Mercedes-Benz SUV crossing over the center line and occupying both lanes while driving at high speeds at a point where the road had a 35 mph speed limit.

In bodycam video released by the Norcross Police Department, Ozuna can be heard telling the officer "sorry, sorry, I'm Ozuna from the Braves." Ozuna can also be heard telling the officer he had "three or four 'Presidente' beers" after getting out of the car.

READ THE REPORT HERE

When asked what he was doing in Norcross, the officer says Ozuna told him "the party" and later revealed he and a passenger were on their way to an after-hours nightclub.

At one point in the footage, the officer asks the Braves outfielder to complete a breathalyzer test, to which he refused, saying "I can't do that." Following his refusal, officers can be seen putting Ozuna in handcuffs.

Marcell Ozuna

Ozuna was charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. He was booked in Gwinnett County Jail and released on bond.

In a statement after Ozuna's arrest, the Atlanta Braves said that they were "disappointed" by the situation.

"The Atlanta Braves are aware of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest this morning and are still gathering all the facts pertaining to the incident. Our organization takes these matters very seriously and are obviously disappointed by the situation. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment until the process is complete. "

Speaking to members of the press in the Braves clubhouse on the day of his arrest, Ozuna addressed the issue.

"I disappointed my team. I disappointed my family. I don’t have anything to say more. It’s a legal matter," Ozuna said.

Marcell Ozuna domestic violence incident

This is not Ozuna's first run-in with police in metro Atlanta. Ozuna was charged with battery for an incident in 2021 involving his wife.

Ozuna was originally charged with felony aggravated assault by strangulation. Charges were later reduced to battery and simple assault, both misdemeanors.

BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE SHOWS BRAVES PLAYER GRABBING WIFE'S NECK

In 2021, the Sandy Springs Police Department said officers entered a home where the front door was open and heard screaming from inside. Officers said they saw Ozuna grab his wife by the neck and throw her against a wall, in addition to striking her with a cast on his injured left hand.

Major League Baseball suspended Ozuna retroactively for 20 games after the 2021 season, making him free to return in 2022.