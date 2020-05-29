Man's body pulled from Peachtree Creek in Buckhead

Atlanta Fire and Police spent hours trying to recover the body of a man from Peachtree Creek. The man's body was floating downstream as first responders tried to retrieve it.

Suzanne Dansby lives right next to Peachtree Creek in Buckhead. She heard all the commotion outside her house.

"I heard helicopters hovering over my property and I thought they must be looking for somebody," said Dansby.

Police say around 2:00 PM Friday, someone spotted a body in Peachtree Creek. Crews worked quickly to recover the body before it reached the Chattahoochee River. The APD Air Unit kept an eye on the body from the sky as it floated down the creek.

"It looked like a lot of police, firefighters. I saw someone with a raft. so it must have been someone who could get down in that raft and retrieve a body," said Dansby.

Almost 3 hours after the man's body was first spotted, crews were able to retrieve it from Peachtree Creek near the Cross Creek golf course.

The man has not been identified. The medical examiner will now try to determine how he died.

"It's disturbing and disconcerting and very sad at the same time because we just don't know what happened," said Dansby.