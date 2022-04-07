Man's body found rolled up in rug inside abandoned Douglasville home

Investigators are working to learn just whose body was rolled up in a carpet inside an abandoned house, possibly for several months.

The gruesome discovery was made on Thompson Street in Douglasville by neighbors who say the body had been in there for months.

"It was awful. Horrible, it was horrible," one neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous told FOX 5.

How it got there and who the man is remains a mystery, but that same neighbor told FOX 5 that authorities told her the body had been in there since the winter.

"From the looks of it, he had been there since January or a little bit before. It could have been my brother, my uncle or father who was missing."

Another neighbor told FOX 5 he never thought he would see anything this gruesome happen in his community.

""It's very alarming. We have a couple of arguments, a couple of fights, but nothing like this ever took place," he said.

Neighbors say they want to feel safe in their homes.

"I just want everybody to come together and have peace. Don't be afraid to walk out the house because you think someone may harm you."

Just who was this man? How did he die? And was foul-play involve? Those are the questions that still need answered.

FOX 5 reached out to Douglasville police to get more information, but as of this report have not heard back.

____

