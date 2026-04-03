Manhunt for suspected gunman in southwest Atlanta shooting

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The Brief Police seek Antavious Kimber for a December murder at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. The 38-year-old victim died from gunshot wounds on Arthur Langford Junior Place SW. A $5,000 reward is available for tips leading to the suspect's arrest and indictment.



Police are on the hunt for a man accused of the murder of a 38-year-old man in southwest Atlanta this past December.

What we know:

Antavious Kimber is wanted in connection with the shooting death at the Manor III apartments located at 262 Arthur Langford Junior Place SW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived just after 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2025, to find a man with gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

By the numbers:

Kimber is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators released an image of him on Thursday.

What we don't know:

It is still unclear is the motive behind the shooting or whether Kimber and the victim were known to one another prior to the incident.

While investigators have released a photo of Kimber, they have not commented on whether a murder weapon was recovered at the scene or if additional suspects are being sought.

Police have also not disclosed what led them to identify Kimber as the primary suspect nearly four months after the fatal encounter.

What you can do:

Investigators ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest and indictment.