Man found dead inside southwest Atlanta apartment | what we know

article

The Brief A 38-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at The Manor III apartments. Investigators are reviewing video and ballistic evidence with help from cooperative complex security staff. Police have not identified suspects or a motive and are urging the public to provide information.



A 38-year-old man was found shot to death Wednesday evening at an apartment complex on Arthur Langford Junior Place.

What we know:

Atlanta police said officers were called to The Manor III apartments located at 262 Arthur Langford Junior Place SW around 7:31 p.m. on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found the man unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators spent the night collecting ballistic evidence, reviewing video and working with security at the complex. Detectives said the property has been cooperative and has provided footage that investigators are reviewing.

What they're saying:

A police spokesperson at the scene said detectives are still working to determine whether the shooter acted alone or whether multiple suspects were involved. "Unfortunately, the male was pronounced deceased from multiple gunshot wounds," the spokesperson said. "We are still early in the investigation trying to gather information and speak with witnesses."

What we don't know:

When asked about a potential motive, detectives said it was too soon to know.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or reach out directly to the homicide unit.