Manhunt for Bibb County inmate who escaped hospital

Law enforcement across Georgia are searching for a Bibb County inmate being held on aggravated assault and armed robbery charges who deputies said escaped from the hospital Friday afternoon.

Ha’Keem Romaire Barrett escaped around 4 p.m. while being treated at Atrium Health Navicent, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said. Barrett was taken to the hospital for medical reasons and become sick while in his room.

Ha’Keem Romaire Barrett (Bibb County Sheriff’s Office )

While in the bathroom, Barrett climbed through the ceiling and was able to crawl his way to an adjacent hallway, deputies said. He was last seen running towards High Street.

Barrett is described by deputies as being 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing about 175 pounds, with a "dreadlock" hairstyle. He was last seen wearing a white "long john" shirt, white boxer shorts, and white socks.

In addition to his original charges of aggravated assault and armed robbery, Barrrett will face additional charges of fleeing from custody.

Anyone who sees him should call 911, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

