Manhunt after convicted burglar escapes Atlanta transitional center

Georgia law enforcement are searching for a convicted burglar who escaped from an Atlanta transitional center Sunday.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, 26-year-old Cameron Ryan Lewis left the Atlanta TC Sunday and is now on the run.

Lewis, who also goes by "Yung Mayhem" had been charged with multiple burglaries in 2014 and 2010.

He is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of around 115. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say if you see Lewis do not approach him and call 911 or 478-992-5111 immediately.