Man wounded in shooting near apartments on Fairburn Road, police say

The Atlanta Police Department said a man is hospitalized with apparent gunshot wounds after Saturday morning shooting on Fairburn Road.

Police were investigating at around 11 a.m. at 195 Fairburn Road.

Police said the man was alert and breath when medical personnel transported him to a hospital.

Police described his condition as stable.

