Man wounded in shooting near apartments on Fairburn Road, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Police investigating a reported shooting on Feb. 12 at 195 Fairburn Road. 

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department said a man is hospitalized with apparent gunshot wounds after Saturday morning shooting on Fairburn Road.

Police were investigating at around 11 a.m. at 195 Fairburn Road. 

Police said the man was alert and breath when medical personnel transported him to a hospital. 

Police described his condition as stable.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

