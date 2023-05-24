Man, woman sought after incident at Lee Arendale State Prison

The Habarsham County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Corrections are looking for 28-year-old Laticia Erika Perry and 26-year-old Devonte Jenkins in connection to an incident that occured at Lee Arrendale State Prison this morning.

It is believed that Perry is injured. Officials say the pair left the area on foot.

If you have any information, please contact 911 or Habersham County Dispatch at 706-778-3911.