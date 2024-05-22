Man, woman found shot in car on I-20, police investigating

article

Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting on Interstate 20 early Wednesday morning.

Officials say the shooting happened at around 5 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-20 at Langhorn Street SW.

After arriving at the scene, officers found a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman who had been shot in a car on the side of the interstate.

Medics rushed both victims to a local hospital. They are both expected to survive their injuries.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting and to identify any possible gunmen.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.