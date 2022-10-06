Man with 'violent tendencies' wanted for multiple child molestation charges in Clayton County

article

Police are searching for a 52-year-old man wanted for several offenses including statutory rape.

The Clayton County Police Department said Tony McKay, who also goes by Curtis, is wanted for aggravated sexual battery, aggravated assault with intent to rape, two counts of child molestation, statutory rape, rape and aggravated child molestation.

Police said he's known to drive a 2014 silver Ford F-150 with tag CQT7970.

He's described as 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds.

Police said he has "violent tendencies" and asked anyone with information to call police at 770-477-3747.