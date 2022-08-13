Man who posted photos, video in US Capitol on Jan. 6 sentenced to prison

article

A Georgia man received a prison sentence for the role he allegedly played in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot.

The Department of Justice said 31-year-old Jefferson resident Glen Mitchell Simon was sentenced to 8 months in prison, 12 months of supervised release fined $1,000 fine and ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

He was arrested in Gainesville on May 5. He initially pleaded not guilty to unlawfully entering a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds. He entered a new plea agreement in April 2022, saying he breached the Capitol.

Investigators said the video Simon took inside the Capitol has since been deleted, but agents found video surveillance footage that appears to show Simon inside the Capitol. He was wearing clothing that matched what he wore in photos posted on Facebook, which were apparently also deleted.

Tips to the FBI led authorities to Simon.