Man in wheelchair killed in collision on Cobb Parkway near North Shores Road

A man operating an electric wheelchair was killed Thursday morning in a collision with a dump truck on Cobb Parkway, south of North Shores Road.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:03 a.m., according to the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations and Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit, which is assisting Acworth police in the investigation.

Preliminary findings indicate the man was traveling in the right northbound lane of Cobb Parkway when he fell into the roadway for unknown reasons. A red 2024 Mack Granite dump truck traveling in the same lane collided with him. The impact redirected the man northward, and he came to rest in the same lane.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured and brought the vehicle to a controlled stop at the scene. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on-site. Authorities have notified his next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation, and police are urging anyone with information to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.