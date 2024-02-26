Man wanted in Lithonia for robbing Jay-Way Supermarket in Lithonia

article

The Lithonia Police Department is reaching out to the public for assistance in locating 20-year-old Steven Tyrone Priar II, wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Feb. 8 at Jay-Way Supermarket on Swifts Street in Lithonia.

During the incident, Priar reportedly forcibly entered the store and struck both store clerks with his handgun before making off with an undetermined amount of cash and other items.

A warrant for Armed Robbery has been issued for his arrest. Priar is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, police say.

Detective Sgt. Ward of the Lithonia Police Department is heading the investigation and encourages anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspect to contact him at 470-699-8684 or 770-482-8947.

The Lithonia Police Department appreciates the ongoing cooperation and support from the public in ensuring a swift and just resolution to this investigation.