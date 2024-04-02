Man wanted in Habersham County for stealing truck, may be connected to other thefts

article

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is urging the community's assistance in locating an individual suspected of involvement in thefts and last seen operating a stolen vehicle on April 1.

The vehicle in question is a green 1997 Ford Ranger extended-cab pickup with a North Carolina license plate number VAH 8522. It was spotted around noon on J Warren Road near Cornelia.

The driver is described as a male wearing a gray hoodie and camp pants. Authorities believe he may be connected to several thefts, particularly those involving gas cans.

Residents are advised to immediately contact 9-1-1 if they encounter the vehicle. Additionally, anyone with information about the individual is urged to call the non-emergency dispatch number at (706) 778-3911.