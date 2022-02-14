Man wanted in Alabama for hitting officer, arrest in Troup County

article

A man wanted for assaulting an Alabama police officers was arrested in Troup County over the weekend.

Jarren McKay Allen was wanted out of Opelika, Alabama on charges of assault first degree, felony duty to give information and render aid, drug trafficking (cocaine), possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol, three counts of unlawful possession/receipt of a controlled substance, and felony fugitive from justice.

Those charges stem from an incident on Feb. 2 where the Opelika Police Department said Allen hitting one of their officers.

Georgia law enforcement officials received a tip Allen was possibly in the area of Greenville Road near Hines Road. Deputies were able to catch up with his vehicle, pull him over and take him into custody.

Investigators said methamphetamine and a black Stevens 12 gauge pistol grip shotgun were recovered in the vehicle.

Allen was charged locally with possession of a firearm during certain felonies, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and VGCSA-trafficking amphetamine. He was booked into the Troup County jail.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____