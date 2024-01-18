Man on the run after high-speed chase, crash in Sandy Springs

article

A man is on the run after a high-speed chase ended with a crash in Sandy Springs on Thursday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 that the chase began in Cobb County.

Georgia State Patrol troopers, Cobb County deputies, and Sandy Springs police officers caught up with the driver before he crashed on Mount Vernon Highway near Northside Drive.

After the crash, the man took off on foot. Police have not given a description of the driver other than to say that he is wearing a black hoodie.

Authorities blocked off the street while they work at the scene.

Officials have not shared what led to the chase or the man's identity.

If you have any information that could help find the driver, contact the Sandy Springs Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.