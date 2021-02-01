Expand / Collapse search
Man wanted for shooting that killed 1, injured another

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. - Police in LaGrange said they have taken warrants out on a man wanted in a deadly shooting that claimed one man’s life and injured another.

Calvin Demond Sanders, 32, is wanted on outstanding warrants for murder and aggravated assault in connection to the deadly shooting.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 17 along Wright Street. LaGrange police said officers arrived to find 27-year-old Deandre Rashad Cotton on the front porch of a home suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, 28-year-old Jamarrius Dunlap, was driven to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center by private vehicle. Police said he was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was later flown to an Atlanta hospital for further treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.

