Man wanted for 'numerous' Atlanta aggravated assaults arrested in Forest Park, police say

Police in Forest Park said officers arrested a man wanted for multiple aggravated assault charges in Atlanta.

The arrest happened at around 4:15 p.m. on June 1 at Wingate Apartments. Police were initially called out to the apartment complex on Courtney Drive when they received a report of a suspicious person.

Police found Stephen Lorenzo Harris, wanted by Atlanta police for several aggravated assault and gun possession charges. The Forest Park Police Department Special Response Team arrested him.

Authorities took him to Clayton County Jail with a pending transfer to the Atlanta Police Department.