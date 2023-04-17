Man wanted for murder of 19-year-old at Union City gas station arrested in Florida

The man who police say shot and killed a 19-year-old man at a Union City gas station was arrested in Florida.

Anthony Wilcox, 45, of Fairburn, was arrested last Thursday in Boyton Beach, Florida, according to Palm Beach County Jail records, He faces resisting an officer charges there and was being held on the Fulton County warrant, records indicate.

Anthony Wilcox being apprehended in Florida. (Supplied)

Union City Police say Wilcox was found hiding under a porch chair just three weeks after the murder of Larry Potts. Police say surveillance videos shows Wilcox confronting Potts at the QuikTrip located along Highway 138 minutes before he opened fire on March 25.

Potts’ girlfriend, who had been riding in the car with him minutes before, told police the suspect was following them.

"We did get information that they were followed to the QuikTrip where the victim was shot. Right now, we are still investigating those details," said Union City Police Captain P. Brooks.

Anthony Wilcox (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

While Wilcox fled the scene, police say he surfaced a few days later in Palm Beach. Police say he ran from US Marshall’s Southeast Regional Task Force, but didn’t get far.

"The suspect did flee from officers down in Florida. He was captured and there was a dog bite that ensued," Capt. Brooks revealed.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Larry Potts (Supplied)

Police say they still do not have a motive in the case, but the news of Wilcox arrest is comforting to Potts’ Mableton family. His sister, Kiah has said he was the youngest boy of 12 siblings and was a real protector for his mother.

"We know it is going to be a long road, but we are hoping to bring a little bit of peace to the family by getting this guy in custody," Police concluded.

Police say the next step is bringing Wilcox back to Union City to face these charges.