Man wanted for inappropriately touching, assaulting woman

Police are hoping someone recognizes a man seen in a video who investigators believe assaulted two women.

According to Atlanta Police, the man grabbed a woman’s upper hip without her permission on June 8.

A witness who confront the man was also assaulted before leaving.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering up to a $2,000 reward for the arrest and indictment of the man. Anyone with information can call anonymously at 404-577-TIPS (8477).