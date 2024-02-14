Man wanted for Coweta County double stabbing surrenders, investigators say

Felix Holloway, the suspected aggressor in a double stabbing, has surrendered to authorities, according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. Holloway has been on the run for more than a week. He faces five counts of aggravated assault after allegedly attacking his girlfriend and her family with a knife.

U.S. Marshals were hot on Holloway’s trail and investigators say perhaps that persuaded the 51-year-old man to finally turn himself in.

Coweta County double stabbing

On Feb. 2, deputies were called to a home on Lucious Johnson Road for reports of a stabbing with multiple people injured.

"The first victim was stabbed in the back of the head, had a small laceration consistent with a stab wound. The second victim, when he tried to interview, was stabbed in the arm," said Investigator Chris Stapler.

Investigators say two more people were injured when Holloway escaped the home.

Felix Holloway (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say Holloway’s girlfriend lives at the home with her family. They say he came over and accused her of cheating on him, and they say they believe the accusations were the motive for the attack. But he was mistaken.

"There was no evidence that she was cheating," Stapler said.

Deputies searched the woods around the home but could not find Holloway. They say a Coweta County K-9 found his bloody clothes in the dark woods, including his pants and boots. A deputy also discovered his T-shirt on some railroad tracks.

Man charges in Coweta County double stabbing

They have no idea what he was wearing after that. He is charged with five counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators say Holloway remains locked up in the Coweta County Jail. He is being held without bond.