Man wanted in Coweta County double stabbing

Felix Holloway is wanted for an early morning stabbing on Friday in Coweta County.

Deputies with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office say the 911 call came around 3:30 a.m. reporting a violent altercation where two individuals, a man and woman, were reportedly stabbed. Deputies arrived at the home along Lucious Johnson Road, near N. Highway 29, to find a distressing scene.

Investigators quickly identified Holloway as the possible stabber. Deputies say he ran from the scene before law enforcement arrived.

K-9 units and drones were swiftly mobilized in search of Holloway but could not find him.

Detectives are checking with family, friends, and other known associates to locate Holloway.

The two stabbing victims, whose names have not been released, were rushed to an area hospital but are expected to survive.

Investigators have not offered a motive behind the stabbing.

Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any relevant information that could assist in apprehending Holloway. Individuals who can provide assistance are encouraged to contact Investigator C. Stapler via email at cstapler@coweta.ga.us or by phone at 770-253-1502.