Man wanted for breaking into Douglas County car dealership

article

A man was caught on camera as he broke into a Douglas County car dealership last Friday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of the man who broke into the Redline Auto Dealership on Fairburn Road.

Investigators said the man cut his arm after breaking the window to get into the business.

It was not clear what the man took, if anything.

This is not the latest in a series of burglaries at car lots across metro Atlanta. Investigators have not said if this particular one has any connection to any others.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T.F. Smith at 67-486-1294 or 770-942-2121.