Man wanted, left injured woman and baby hanging upside down in crashed car, deputies say

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say left a woman and her baby hanging upside down following a crash earlier this week.

Deputies say Chadwick Armistead, 26, overturned his vehicle after crashing into a ditch while trying to evade authorities. They say Armistead took off, leaving an 8-month-old infant behind and hanging upside down in a car seat, as well as the mother of the child with injuries to her face.

Armistead, who has multiple felony warrants out of Morgan County, is described as a white male, about 5'11" and 140 pounds. Deputies say he has ties to the Bostwick and Buckhead areas of Morgan County as well as the Athens area.

If you or anyone you know has any information about the whereabouts of this individual please dial 911 or contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 706-342-1200 or email our Tipline: tipline@morgancountyga.gov. Any information given will remain confidential and your identity will not be revealed.

