Man beaten in $2 robbery at Bronx Kennedy Fried Chicken, cops say

A man was viciously beaten for $2 at a Kennedy Fried Chicken restaurant in the Bronx, cops say.

The NYPD shared surveillance video of the assault and is asking the public to help identify the suspect. The man approached the 36-year-old male victim, demanded his money, and punched him in the face repeatedly. The suspect then took off with $2 from the victim, according to cops.

The incident occurred on Mar. 31 at about 9:50 p.m. at 1798 Westchester Ave. in Soundview.

The victim suffered minor injuries to his face.

The suspect is described by police as a dark-skinned male, 27 to 30 years old, approximately 5'8". He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a multi-colored bandanna around his neck.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.