Man threatened to shoot rideshare driver over cigarettes, police say

article

A man is under arrest after Atlanta police say he threatened to shoot his ride-share driver over a pack of cigarettes.

Officials say the arrest happened over Thanksgiving weekend when 911 operators received a call from a driver saying he was threatened by his passenger.

According to the driver, 34-year-old Keith Long became angry when the driver told him that he "did not have any cigarettes for him." The driver says Long pulled out two handguns and told him that he had to keep driving or he'd be shot.

After the threat, the victim drove to the 200 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, where he was able to get out of the car and run off.

CUSTOMER CLAIMS GEORGIA MCDONALD'S EMPLOYEE PULLED A GUN ON HER OVER MASK

Officers found Long during a search and were able to chase him down. Investigators say they were able to recover a handgun and backpack that Long tried to throw away that had marijuana, MDMA, oxycodone, meth, bath salts, cocaine, and cough syrup inside.

Long faces charges of aggravated assault, hijacking a motor vehicle, robbery, battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and trafficking narcotics.

The suspect currently is in custody at the Fulton County Jail.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE