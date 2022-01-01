Man tells police he was shot in the arm after getting lost in Atlanta

Atlanta police are searching for a man who fired shots at a man and his car shortly after midnight on Saturday in Atlanta.

At around 12:30 a.m., police went to the 600 block on Martin Street to investigate a report of someone who was shot.

Atlanta police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the arm. Police said the victim told officers he got lost and stopped on Martin Street.

Police said the victim saw a group of men nearby and one of the men was armed.

Police said an unknown suspect fired shots at the victim, striking them and their car.

The victim drove briefly before calling police, investigators said.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

Investigators said they are working to identify the suspect.

