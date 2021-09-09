Man tells Atlanta police he was shot in his legs

Atlanta police investigated a Thursday evening shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive that wounded a man.

Atlanta Police Department officers were called out at around 7:40 p.m. to 2581 Dale Creek Drive where they spoke to the victim.

The victim said the shooting occurred at 2457 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police did not describe the man's injuries as life-threatening, saying he was alert and conscious when taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said he had multiple gunshot wounds to his legs.

Police said they do not have information on a suspect.

