Man, teenager charged with 19-year-old Athens man's murder

Athens police have charged a 21-year-old man and a teenager with the murder of a man Thursday afternoon.

Officials tell FOX 5 they were called to Hickman Drive around 4:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting. When they got to the scene, officers found 19-year-old Ketorian Cooper shot in the breezeway of one of the buildings.

Medics rushed Cooper to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

After an investigation, officers arrested David Richard and 15-year-old Quantravis Hull and charged them with murder.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call Detective Harrison at (762) 400-7361.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS