Man surrenders in deadly shooting of Georgia Tech student in Midtown Atlanta

article

The Brief Nigel Belser, 21, has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of Georgia Tech student Akash Banerjee. Banerjee was shot May 18 at The Connector Apartments and died two days later at Grady Memorial Hospital. Police released surveillance video of a person of interest, but have not confirmed if Belser is the individual shown.



A little more than a week after a 23-year-old Georgia Tech student was shot and killed inside a Midtown Atlanta apartment building, police say an arrest has been made.

What we know:

Nigel Belser, 21, surrendered to the Fulton County Jail on Sunday.

He was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The backstory:

Akash Banerjee was gunned down May 18 at The Connector Apartments at Spring Street and Third Street. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital but died two days later from his injuries.

Police later released video of a person of interest, who they said was believed to be the shooter.

It was not immediately clear if Belser is the same person seen in those images.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if Belser has retained legal representation.

A motive has not been released.

Police have not said how the two knew each other.

What's next:

Authorities have not said when Belser is expected to appear in court.

SEE ALSO: