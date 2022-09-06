Man strikes friend with 2x4 in fight over tool set, police say

A fight between two men over a tool set turned violent after police say one of the men struck the other in the head with a 2x4.

The incident happened Tuesday night off Greenville Street in LaGrange.

Officers with the LaGrange Police Department say Douglas Bowman was struck in the head with the 2x4 by Victor Mullins in a dispute over the tool set. Bowman was transported to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center and treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Mullins was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault.

He was taken to the Troup County Jail for processing.

