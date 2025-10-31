U.S. Army Corps parks close in Georgia amid federal shutdown

The Brief Several U.S. Army Corps of Engineers parks in Georgia are closing Oct. 31 due to the federal government shutdown. Campers must leave by 3 p.m. Nov. 1, with canceled reservations fully refunded. Powerhouses and navigation locks will stay operational, but most park facilities will close or reduce staffing.



Several U.S. Army Corps of Engineers parks and day-use areas in Georgia are closing beginning Oct. 31 because of the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Parks, day-use areas close amid shutdown

What we know:

Officials said registered campers must leave by 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, unless otherwise directed by local project offices. Reservations affected by the closures will be canceled and fully refunded.

A limited number of parks with standalone boat ramps will stay open, though restrooms and other facilities will be closed. Jointly managed campgrounds and day-use parks will remain open as normal.

Minimal staffing will be available at project offices, but powerhouses and navigation locks will continue operations.

Parks Remaining Open

Local perspective:

Allatoona Lake: McKinney Campground, Laurel Ridge Trail Head, Bethany Bridge Access, Cooper Branch Day Use Area #1 Boat Ramp

Lake Sidney Lanier: Old Federal, Bolding Mill, Bald Ridge Creek, Nix Bridge, Thompson Creek, Duckett Mill, and Toto Creek parks

George W. Andrews Lake: East Bank and Abbie Creek parks

Lake Seminole: Lower Pool, Reynoldsville Landing, Cypress Pond, and Desser Landing

Walter F. George Lake: Hardridge Creek, Georgia Damsite, Franklin Landing, East Bank, Cool Branch, Rood Creek, Hatchechubbee Creek, Cheneyhatchee Creek, White Oak Creek, and Highland Park boat ramps

West Point Lake: Earl Cook, Yellowjacket Creek, Rocky Point, and Potts Road recreation areas

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how long the park closures will last or when federal funding could be restored to reopen affected sites.

Officials have not specified how many visitors or reservations will be impacted or whether employees at the closed facilities will be furloughed.

It’s also unknown how the shutdown may affect scheduled maintenance, ongoing projects, or future recreation plans across the Mobile District.

What you can do:

For the latest park status updates, visit corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/status.cfm.