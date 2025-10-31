Canton man convicted on all counts in child sexual abuse case

article

A Cherokee County jury has convicted a Canton man of sexually abusing two children over several years, prosecutors announced Friday.

What we know:

District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway said 25-year-old Chandler Reid Cantrell was found guilty on all 12 counts at the conclusion of a four-day trial that ended Oct. 30.

The charges included one count of rape, four counts of incest, three counts of aggravated child molestation, and four counts of child molestation.

According to investigators, the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office began looking into the case in August 2021 after a woman reported Cantrell had molested her children. During separate forensic interviews, both children described repeated sexual assaults that began when they were under 10 years old. One child recalled the abuse starting in kindergarten.

The state called six witnesses and presented five exhibits during the trial, including the forensic interviews and Cantrell’s interview with law enforcement.

After about four hours of deliberation, jurors returned guilty verdicts on all counts.

What's next:

Superior Court Judge Jennifer L. Davis said sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.