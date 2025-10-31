Homicide investigation underway at Gwinnett shopping center

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A large police presence surrounds a white vehicle in the parking lot of the Promenade at Pleasant Hills shopping center in Duluth as Gwinnett County police investigate a homicide on Oct. 31, 2025. (FOX 5)

A woman was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Promenade at Pleasant Hills shopping center Friday afternoon, police said.

What we know:

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the body was found by officers at around 3 p.m. at 1625 Pleasant Hill Road.

Investigators say officers found a woman who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.

Police say the incident is believed to be domestic in nature.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly after 4 p.m. to find a large police presence surrounding a white vehicle in the parking lot.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said who was killed or what led to the deadly incident at the Promenade at Pleasant Hills shopping center.

Police have not confirmed whether any suspects are in custody or if the public faces any ongoing danger.

What's next:

Detectives are questioning witnesses and reviewing surveillance. Crime scene investigators also are gathering evidence from the scene.

What you can do:

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment.