5 apartments destroyed in DeKalb fire: Residents describe 'fire cooking in between the walls'

The Brief Five apartments were destroyed in a DeKalb County fire, displacing multiple families but causing no reported injuries. Fire crews contained the three-story apartment blaze within an hour, with hot spots extinguished through late morning. Investigators have not determined the cause, and officials have not confirmed whether fire protection systems were working.



A fire tore through a three-story apartment building in DeKalb County on Monday morning, displacing at least five families but leaving no one injured, according to DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

The fire broke out a little after 10 a.m. at the Midwood Gardens apartment complex in the Stone Mountain area, just off Memorial Drive. SKYFOX drone video captured flames shooting through the building's roof as thick smoke billowed into the air.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Flames ripped through 5 apartments in DeKalb County on Monday. (FOX 5)

Firefighters remained on scene for much of the day, pouring water onto the structure to ensure the fire did not reignite. First responders have since left the scene.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue confirmed all residents were able to evacuate safely before crews arrived.

No one was injured in the fire, but five families were displaced, according to DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

What's next:

Firefighters have not yet determined what caused the fire. Officials also have not said whether the building’s fire protection system was working at the time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What they're saying:

Captain Jaeson Daniels said crews got the fire under control within an hour. By 11:30 a.m., firefighters were extinguishing hot spots, and teams plan to remain on scene until the fire is fully out.

While only five apartments were directly damaged by the fire, Daniels said adjoining units may have smoke damage.

Residents described hearing the fire moving through the building’s walls as conditions worsened.

"And they'll start hearing, like the fire cooking in between the walls coming up," one resident said.

Another resident recalled the frantic moments when the fire began.

"I had to scream and yell for them to get out, and then we just all ran out," the resident said. "Yeah, it started from the top floor like a large, large cloud of smoke. Large fire."

Carol Johnson said she was outside in her car on an important video call when the fire started.

"I was in my car doing an interview for Border Patrol," Johnson said. "And we were just talking, but she then said, you know, hey, there's a smoke and fire behind you."

Johnson said he moved his car and continued with the interview as firefighters responded.

Daniels praised firefighters for their quick response — especially given the fire’s size and the extremely cold temperatures.

He also noted that fire activity tends to increase this time of year.

"People are at home more during the holidays, and we see things happen more often," Daniels said. "Be diligent on being safe while at home."

He said causes this time of year often include cooking, heating equipment, or Christmas lights.

Several residents were left with little more than the clothes they were wearing. Alexander Pinto said his family lost everything in the fire.

"Yeah, I am cold," Pinto said. "And right now I'm really scared for my mother right now because, she had her green card in here. It got burnt up with all of our stuff, IDs, money is all gone. We got nothing."