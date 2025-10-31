Atlanta Community Food Bank pulls $5M from reserves to meet surge

The Brief People who depend on food assistance and nonprofits in metro Atlanta are breathing a sigh of relief after the judges’ rulings. It remains unclear when SNAP benefits will be restored, and many are still bracing for challenging times. The Atlanta Community Food Bank has seen a significant increase in people seeking help and is preparing for another surge as residents try to make up for lost benefits.



What they're saying:

A woman who receives food assistance says she planned ahead but is still nervous.

Cassandra Alexander-Green lives on a very tight budget. "I’m on a fixed income," said Alexander-Green. "Social Security. I get less than $900 a month. And that’s trying to include everything, rent, utilities and food."

Benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are no luxury. "I’m dependent on that in order to have food!"

What we know:

The drawn-out federal shutdown meant benefits for SNAP recipients like Alexander-Green were about to be cut off Saturday. But Friday afternoon, courts ordered the Trump administration to fund the nation’s biggest food assistance program during the government closure. "I think it’s good news," Alexander-Green said.

Kyle Waide, CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, said federal layoffs and the shutdown forced many Georgians to ask for help.

"We’re still going to be dealing with some elevated demand," Waide said. "Lines are getting longer at food pantries all across North Georgia. The number of people coming to our website, looking for help has gone up 500 percent since the beginning of the month."

Waide expects demand to swell as questions get sorted out over when or if debit cards for SNAP recipients get refilled. "The SNAP benefits won’t start flowing again, I would anticipate, for a few weeks," Waide said. "We’re expecting a big surge in demand over the next week or two as people try to figure out where they’re going to get food."

The nonprofit tapped into its surplus to keep pace with increased demand. "The Food Bank has pulled $5 million out of reserves to help us go buy more food," Waide said.

Alexander-Green is playing it safe. "I was holding onto a few dollars just in case something didn’t materialize," she said.

What's next:

Waide said the Food Bank is prepared but doesn’t know how long it will be able to keep up with high demand.

What you can do:

The nonprofit is asking for help, including volunteers and financial donations. Go to acfb.org to help.