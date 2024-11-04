Man steals massage chair from Stockbridge home, police say

article

Henry County police are asking the public for help finding a man accused of stealing a trailer from a Stockbridge home.

Officials say the theft happened on the afternoon of Oct. 18 at a home on Great Oaks Branch.

Investigators say the man stole a package containing a massage chair worth $600.

Authorities described the man as being around 5 feet 10 inches tall with long hair. He is believed to have been driving a white box truck.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call Henry County Police at (770) 288-8211 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at (770) 957-9121.