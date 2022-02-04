Man steals 'large amount of gold', other valuables from Dahlonega gold mine

A large amount of gold and other valuables were taken during a robbery Thursday evening at the Crisson Gold Mine in Dahlonega, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office.

Around 4:30 p.m., deputies say a man walked into the mine, located on Morrison Moore Parkway, and stole an employee cell phones, money, jewelry and large amounts of gold.

The suspect is described as a white male about 5'10" tall. He was last seen wearing a puffy black jacket with an orange emblem on it and carrying a black duffel bag.

The Sheriff's Office release surveillance pictures of the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office.