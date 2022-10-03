Man steals jaws of life off fire truck in Clayton County

At Fire Station 2 in Forest Park, you would typically see the fire engine out on the driveway. The chief tells FOX 5 Atlanta, the department has canceled its open-door policy with the community after a thief stole the jaws of life off a fire truck.

"We have the fire station doors open. We have the fire trucks parked on our aprons because we want that open door policy," said Chief Latosha Clemons. "We want the citizens to know that we are there for them. All they have to do is walk up to a fire station. But now since this incident we have to keep our doors closed. We have to keep our trucks in the bay."

Surveillance video from Sept. 9 showed a black Dodge Challenger pull up to Fire Station No. 2. A man got out, walked to a storage compartment and removed the jaws of life.

The Jaws of Life is known as an extrication tool. Firefighters use it to force apart jammed car doors after an accident

The Jaws of Life is valued at more than $20,000. A quick internet search revealed it’s a crime happening across the country. One news story reported a man using it to open ATMs.

Clayton County police have asked for the public’s help in identifying the man. You can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by call 404-577-TIPS.