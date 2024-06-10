Man stabbed by woman Sunday night arrested, Atlanta police say

A 34-year-old male was reportedly stabbed by a woman on Sunday night, but the man was taken into custody, Atlanta police say.

Zone 1 officers responded to the incident near Allen Temple Court NW and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW around 9:45 p.m. June 9.

Upon arrival, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was alert and breathing when he was transported to a local hospital.

Preliminary information suggests that the man was stabbed during a physical altercation with a known female. However, the male was the primary aggressor. He was placed in custody.

Atlanta police have not released the name of the man or any other information.