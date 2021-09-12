Man stabbed to death during family gathering at SW Atlanta park, police say

article

Police said a man was killed during a family gathering at Oakland City Park in Southwest Atlanta.

Police responded to a report of a man stabbed at 1305 Oakland Drive.

Police found a man bleeding from an apparent stab wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Another person was also injured, police said, but drove themselves to a hospital.

Police said the man was in a fight with another family member, but police haven't released information about a potential suspect.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.