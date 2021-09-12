Man stabbed to death during family gathering at SW Atlanta park, police say
ATLANTA - Police said a man was killed during a family gathering at Oakland City Park in Southwest Atlanta.
Police responded to a report of a man stabbed at 1305 Oakland Drive.
Police found a man bleeding from an apparent stab wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Another person was also injured, police said, but drove themselves to a hospital.
Police said the man was in a fight with another family member, but police haven't released information about a potential suspect.
