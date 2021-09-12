Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed to death during family gathering at SW Atlanta park, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Officers are on scene at 1305 Oakland Drive with an adult male who appears to have been stabbed. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - Police said a man was killed during a family gathering at Oakland City Park in Southwest Atlanta. 

Police responded to a report of a man stabbed at 1305 Oakland Drive.

Police found a man bleeding from an apparent stab wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died. 

Another person was also injured, police said, but drove themselves to a hospital. 

Police said the man was in a fight with another family member, but police haven't released information about a potential suspect. 

