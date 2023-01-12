Man stabbed to death at Norcross extended stay, police say

Gwinnett County police are working to figure out why a man was stabbed to death at an extended stay hotel in Norcross.

Police found 28-year-old Tyler Summerour with stab wounds at Norcross Extended Stay on Wednesday at 2250 Pelican Drive. Police arrested a 50-year-old man, Marvin Hollie, for his murder. He's charged with aggravated assault, malice murder and felony murder.

Police went to the extended stay at 3:20 a.m. First responders rushed Summerour to a hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Investigators said they haven't determined a motive for the stabbing. Police ask anyone with information on the stabbing to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.