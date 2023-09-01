Man stabbed near Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and York Avenue, police say

A man had to be taken to the hospital after police say he was stabbed Friday afternoon in southwest Atlanta.

According to Atlanta police, the stabbing happened near Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and York Avenue around 4:41 p.m. When officers arrived they say they found an adult male victim with a stab wound. The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The identity of the victim was not released.

Investigators say they located and detained a possible suspect. FOX 5 is working to learn more information.

MAP OF THE AREA

