Firefighters rescue man trapped after falling well at abandoned Habersham home

Fire crews in metro Atlanta joined together to help rescue a person trapped inside a well over the weekend.

Authorities with Hall County Fire Rescue say that Squad 7C and Battalion 1 were called on Sunday to help Habersham County, Rabun County, and Gainesville firefighters with the situation.

What we know:

According to officials, the patient had fallen into a well located in an abandoned home on Arlo Todd Road.

Now Habersham reports that the man was walking in the house when the floor collapsed, sending him falling 75 feet.

Crews spent hours working on the rescue to make sure the man could be pulled to safety. Hall County Fire shared photos of the men entering the hole for the rescue mission.

What they're saying:

"Great work to all of the crews who worked together to save the patient and give them immediate EMS care," Hall County Fire Rescue wrote on Facebook.

What's next:

The man reportedly was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for treatment. His current condition is not known.