60-year-old man stabbed at NW Atlanta gas station, police investigating

Atlanta police are investigating the stabbing of a 60-year-old man at a local gas station on Thursday.

Officials say the stabbing happened around 10 a.m. on the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

At the scene, officers found a 60-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times.

Medics rushed the man to a local hospital. Officials say he is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the violence.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department. Investigators responded to the location to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.