Man stabbed during argument at Atlanta apartment building, police say
ATLANTA - Police said a man is in serious condition after being stabbed following an argument.
Atlanta Police Department officers responded to 2197 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive early Monday morning and found a man with an apparent stab wound.
Grady Hospital EMS transported the man in serious condition.
Police investigate a stabbing on MLK Drive in Atlanta. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)
Investigators believe the man was stabbed by another man during a dispute that occurred inside of the residence.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
