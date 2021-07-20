Expand / Collapse search
Man stabbed during argument at Atlanta apartment building, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta
Police investigate a stabbing on MLK Drive in Atlanta. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - Police said a man is in serious condition after being stabbed following an argument. 

Atlanta Police Department officers responded to 2197 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive early Monday morning and found a man with an apparent stab wound. 

Grady Hospital EMS transported the man in serious condition. 

Police investigate a stabbing on MLK Drive in Atlanta. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

Investigators believe the man was stabbed by another man during a dispute that occurred inside of the residence. 

The investigation is ongoing, police said. 

