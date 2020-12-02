Man sleeps in doughnut shop to help underprivileged kids get hygiene products

Toothbrushes, shampoo, and deodorant are simple items that so many of us take for granted.

That's why one Atlantan is collecting hygiene products for kids in need, and he's going to great lengths to rally support.

Johari Dozier, founder of the Think Dream Live Foundation, has been camping inside a doughnut shop to raise awareness for the Clean Cargo Project, which fills bins with hygiene items for students in need.

"I had to come up with a creative way to get the City of Atlanta and people from all over to help support," Dozier explained.

The collections go to Title I elementary and middle school students, where at least 40 percent of the communities are below the poverty line, according to Dozier.

"[We are] making sure they come to school clean and feeling ready to learn and excited to learn," Dozier said.

People can make donations at Sublime Doughnuts on 10th Street through the New Year. They're looking for items that "make you feel beautiful" day-to-day, from toothpaste to soap and deodorant.

Kamal Grant, founder of Sublime Doughnuts, recently joined the effort, offering his 24-hour Midtown shop as a collection site.

Grant told FOX 5's Emilie Ikeda he was thrilled to play any role in the admirable effort.

"[Dozier] said, 'Hey I want to sleep in the shop, and I'm going to leave when ten trash cans are filled up,'" Grant recalled. "I'm like, that sounds crazy but give it a shot!"

Turns out, Dozier's "crazy" idea worked, pulling the attention of donators nationwide.

The now overflowing ten cans will be divvied up among the City of Atlanta's 'learning pods,' where less fortunate students can retrieve access to the technology needed for virtual learning.

"It's bigger than me," Dozier said. "I can spend a couple of nights in a tent on a hard floor in a doughnut shop for support."

You can make monetary donations here or donate via CashApp at $cleancargoproject. They're also looking for volunteers to help with packing the donations.

