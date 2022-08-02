Man shot in back by group while driving on DeKalb County road, police say

article

A driver has been hospitalized in serious condition after police say he was shot while driving on a DeKalb County road.

Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 the shooting happened just before 11:10 p.m. Monday on South Hairston Road.

According to the victim, he was driving on the road from Wesley Chapel Road when several men started firing at him.

The victim's family member says the bullet hit the man in the back. Medics rushed him to a local hospital in serious condition.

Officers are currently in the area searching for suspects and say they currently have detained one person believed to be connected to the shooting.

Police have not released the name of the victim or the potential suspect.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.