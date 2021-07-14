Man shot while driving car in Clayton County neighborhood, police say

article

Road rage has not been ruled out investigators said in a deadly shooting and crash in a Clayton County residential neighborhood on Wednesday.

Officers responded to Conley Road near the intersection of Mango Court around 4:43 p.m. Clayton County police said they found a car with bullet holes that had crashed and a man dead inside.

Investigators said they believe the second vehicle fired shots at the first.

"The vehicle was traveling down the road, one vehicle overtook the other and shot rounds into the vehicle," said Sgt. Julia Isaac, Clayton County Police Department.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined, but police said road rage has not been ruled out.

Police investigate a possible road rage shooting in Clayton County on July 14, 2021. (FOX 5)

Investigators spent the afternoon speaking to witnesses and nearby residents as well as canvassing the area for any surveillance video.

Police said they do not yet have a good description of the shooter’s car.

The identity of the man has not been released.

Conley Road between Sweetbriar Lane and Scott Drive was blocked off during the investigation.

No arrests have been made.

